Alice Glass unveils “I Trusted You”, one of her “most depressing songs”: Stream

Alice Glass' "I Trusted You" music video

Alice Glass has contributed to Fever Dreams, a new synthwave-themed compilation from Adult Swim. Her solo offering is dubbed “I Trusted You” and sees the former Crystal Castles member mourning a devastating betrayal.

“The holidays are depressing so I thought I’d give you one of my most depressing songs,” Glass wrote on Twitter, later adding that she was “spreading Christmas tears.”



Keeping in line with that last remark, Glass has also shared a music video for “I Trusted You”, which features her somberly singing while surrounded by holiday decorations. Depressing, indeed.

Check it out below.

i'm releasing a video for I Trusted You on Friday. the holidays are depressing so I thought i'd give you one of my most depressing songs 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/yHTBIInpay — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) December 20, 2018

This latest track is one of many Glass has released this year. Previously, she dropped “Cease and Desist”, “Forgiveness”, and “Mine”. She also hit the road for a tour alongside Zola Jesus.

Aside from music, Glass featured prominently in the headlines earlier this year after accusing former Crystal Castles bandmate Ethan Kath of years of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse. Kath went on to file a defamation suit against Glass, but it was later dismissed. In May, Glass was then awarded nearly $21,000 in legal fees.

As for Adult Swim’s Fever Dreams, the full compilation can be heard here.