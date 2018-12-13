Alice In Chains announce film project in conjunction with Rainier Fog album

Alice in Chains

Alice In Chains announced today that their latest album, Rainier Fog, has been given a cinematic adaptation. The film, Black Antenna, uses the 10 tracks from the disc as a backdrop for a 90-minute sci-fi epic, produced and directed by filmmaker Adam Mason. The work will be released early next year in episodic fashion, with each one of the 10 segments soundtracked by a tune from Rainier Fog.

“We’ve always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums,” said drummer Sean Kinney, in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie. Everything that will be seen in the videos will be footage from Black Antenna to preface the complete film’s release.”



Black Antenna is another in a long line of credits for Mason, who has written, produced, and directed a healthy number of genre films in his career, including the 2010 horror-thriller Pig and the 2016 crime drama Misconduct, which co-starred Sir Anthony Hopkins and Al Pacino.

“I’m a longtime fan of the band,” said Mason about Black Antenna. “And this was an opportunity to do something fresh and inspiring from an indie filmmaking side. The sound and vision between album and film are closely intertwined – it was a brilliant synergy that led to a really unique project.” A preview for Black Antenna can be seen below.

Alice In Chains are currently basking in the glow of Rainier Fog picking up a Grammy nomination (the band’s ninth) for Best Rock Album. The quartet will soon start gearing up for a tour that kicks off on March 7th at the Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland, New Zealand and moves over to Europe in May of 2019 for a month of shows that ends at the Release Athens Festival in Greece on June 24th.