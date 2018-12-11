Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

American Football announce new album, share “Silhouettes”: Stream

The group's third self-titled LP features members of Slowdive, Paramore, and Land of Talk

by
on December 11, 2018, 10:25am
0 comments
American Football announce LP3
American Football, photo by Shervin Lainez

Following a long-awaited reunion, American Football gave us their first album in nearly two decades, 2016’s self-titled LP. Now, the emo rock veterans are prepping a new record for the new year, and it’s called American Football (LP3).

While the eight-track effort features production from past collaborator Jason Cupp, and was recorded in the same spot as its predecessor (Omaha’s Arc Studios), it sees the band taking a markedly different approach than previous releases. “We put a lot of time and a lot of energy into it,” the group’s Mike Kinsella notes in a press statement. “We were all thoughtful about what we wanted to put out there. Last time, it was figuring out how to use all of our different arms. This time, we were like – Ok we have these arms, let’s use them.”

One of ways American Football “stretch” themselves on (LP3) is by incorporating more shoegaze elements into their arrangements. They do so with the help of none of other than Rachel Goswell of Slowdive, who appears on a song titled “I Can’t Feel You”. The band also brought in additional guests in Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams (“Uncomfortably Numb”) and Elizabeth Powell of Land of Talk (“Every Wave to Ever Rise”).

Lyrically, Kinsella says his style has also undergone some evolution on (LP3). “The goal is to be conversational, maybe to state something giant and heavy, but in a very plain way,” he explains. “But, definitely in this record, I keep things a little more vague.”

The forthcoming effort drops March 22nd through Polyvinyl. In anticipation, its lead single, “Silhouettes”, has been revealed. Take a listen to the expansive cut, which clocks in at over seven minutes, below.

American Football (LP3) Artwork:

american football 3 album American Football announce new album, share Silhouettes: Stream

American Football (LP3) Tracklist:
01. Silhouettes
02. Every Wave To Ever Rise (feat. Elizabeth Powell)
03. Uncomfortably Numb (feat. Hayley Williams)
04. Heir Apparent
05. Doom In Full Bloom
06. I Can’t Feel You (feat. Rachel Goswell)
07. Mine To Miss
08. Life Support

Previous Story
M.I.A. documentary MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A now available to stream online: Watch
Next Story
Dave Harrington Group announces new album, Pure Imagination, No Country, shares “Well”: Stream
No comments