American Football announce new album, share “Silhouettes”: Stream

American Football, photo by Shervin Lainez

Following a long-awaited reunion, American Football gave us their first album in nearly two decades, 2016’s self-titled LP. Now, the emo rock veterans are prepping a new record for the new year, and it’s called American Football (LP3).

While the eight-track effort features production from past collaborator Jason Cupp, and was recorded in the same spot as its predecessor (Omaha’s Arc Studios), it sees the band taking a markedly different approach than previous releases. “We put a lot of time and a lot of energy into it,” the group’s Mike Kinsella notes in a press statement. “We were all thoughtful about what we wanted to put out there. Last time, it was figuring out how to use all of our different arms. This time, we were like – Ok we have these arms, let’s use them.”



One of ways American Football “stretch” themselves on (LP3) is by incorporating more shoegaze elements into their arrangements. They do so with the help of none of other than Rachel Goswell of Slowdive, who appears on a song titled “I Can’t Feel You”. The band also brought in additional guests in Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams (“Uncomfortably Numb”) and Elizabeth Powell of Land of Talk (“Every Wave to Ever Rise”).

Lyrically, Kinsella says his style has also undergone some evolution on (LP3). “The goal is to be conversational, maybe to state something giant and heavy, but in a very plain way,” he explains. “But, definitely in this record, I keep things a little more vague.”

The forthcoming effort drops March 22nd through Polyvinyl. In anticipation, its lead single, “Silhouettes”, has been revealed. Take a listen to the expansive cut, which clocks in at over seven minutes, below.

American Football (LP3) Artwork:

American Football (LP3) Tracklist:

01. Silhouettes

02. Every Wave To Ever Rise (feat. Elizabeth Powell)

03. Uncomfortably Numb (feat. Hayley Williams)

04. Heir Apparent

05. Doom In Full Bloom

06. I Can’t Feel You (feat. Rachel Goswell)

07. Mine To Miss

08. Life Support