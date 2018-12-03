Anderson .Paak announces 2019 world tour

Anderson .Paak, photo by Lior Phillips

Anderson .Paak made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and did so with special guest and collaborator Kendrick Lamar by his side. Now, in continued support of new album Oxnard, .Paak has mapped out an extensive 2019 trek officially dubbed, “Andy’s Beach Club World Tour”.

His global tour officially launches February 11th with a North American leg that includes stops in San Francisco, Denver, Atlanta, Boston, New York, and Toronto. .Paak and his Free Nationals band will then head off to Europe, where they’ll play for audiences in Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Manchester, Berlin, and Milan.



Check out .Paak’s full tour schedule below. You can grab tickets here.

Anderson .Paak 2019 Tour Dates:

02/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

02/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

02/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/20 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

02/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

02/23 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

03/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spectrum

03/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/10 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

03/12 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

03/15 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

03/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

03/18 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

03/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

03/25 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

03/26 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

03/27 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

Revisit .Paak’s “Tints” SNL performance with Kendrick: