Anderson .Paak announces 2019 world tour

Anderson .Paak made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and did so with special guest and collaborator Kendrick Lamar by his side. Now, in continued support of new album Oxnard, .Paak has mapped out an extensive 2019 trek officially dubbed, “Andy’s Beach Club World Tour”.
His global tour officially launches February 11th with a North American leg that includes stops in San Francisco, Denver, Atlanta, Boston, New York, and Toronto. .Paak and his Free Nationals band will then head off to Europe, where they’ll play for audiences in Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Manchester, Berlin, and Milan.
Check out .Paak’s full tour schedule below. You can grab tickets here.
Anderson .Paak 2019 Tour Dates:
02/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
02/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
02/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
02/20 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
02/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
02/23 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
02/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
03/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spectrum
03/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/10 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
03/12 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
03/15 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
03/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
03/18 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
03/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
03/25 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/26 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
03/27 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
Revisit .Paak’s “Tints” SNL performance with Kendrick: