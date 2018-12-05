Anderson. Paak performs “Anywhere” on The Daily Show: Watch

Anderson .Paak on The Daily Show

Fresh off his Saturday Night Live debut this past weekend, Anderson .Paak returned to TV screens on Tuesday with not one, but two different late-night appearances.

.Paak first guested on The Daily Show, where he performed a groovy, chilled out rendition of “Anywhere” from his newly released Oxnard album. He also sat down for a brief chat with host Trevor Noah, discussing the origins of his stage name, mentor and label boss Dr. Dre’s impact on his music, and more.



Check out the perfomance and chat below.

Later in the evening, .Paak swung by The Tonight Show to participate in a game of Charades. He was joined by actress Saoirse Ronan, pop singer Alessia Cara, and host Jimmy Fallon. Take a look:

In February, .Paak will embark on his world tour in support of Oxnard.