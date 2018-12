Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak made the most debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, as he brought out Kendrick Lamar to perform “Tints” live for the first time together. The all-star collaboration appears on .Paak’s latest album, Oxnard, which was released last month. .Paak also support the album by performing “Who R U” later on in the show. Replay both performances below.

