Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are hosting this year’s Golden Globes

We're interested to see what kind of chemistry the Killing Eve and Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars have together

on December 05, 2018, 6:37pm
Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh
Hot on the heels of the Oscars announcing the host of its 2019 ceremony—it’s Kevin Hart—the Golden Globes have followed suit. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host the NBC broadcast, making them only the second duo to host following Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

(Read: Breaking Down Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Five)

They make a fitting pair, what with Oh, a previous Golden Globe winner, having starred in one of the year’s most buzzy shows in Killing Eve and Samberg being the Golden Globe-winning star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which launches on NBC just four days after the ceremony. Samberg’s got hosting experience, too, having previously hosted the 2013 Independent Spirit Awards and the 2015 Primetime Emmys.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

This year’s Golden Globes nominees will be announced on Thursday morning. Check back here for the full breakdown. The ceremony unfolds on January 6th.

