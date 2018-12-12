Menu
Aphex Twin shares new versions of “Mangle 11” and “Avril 14th”: Stream

Richard D. James adds to his 2001 album, Drukqs, with a trio of bonus tracks

on December 12, 2018, 10:37am
Aphex Twin Mangle 11 Avirl 14th Alternate Versions Philip Cosores
Aphex Twin. photo by Philip Cosores

Aphex Twin put out one of the year’s best efforts with his Collapse EP, but the electronic artist is looking way back into his catalog for his latest releases. Richard David James has added a trio of bonus tracks to his 2001 album Drukqs via his webstore player, bringing the record’s total song count to 34.

One addition is the “new” track “Mangle 11”, which is really just an alternate version of “Mangle 11 [Circuit Bent V.I.P. Mix]”, James’ contribution to the 2003 compilation Rephlexions! An Album of Braindance! under his AFX moniker. There are also two new takes on Drukqs’ “Avril 14th” dubbed, “Avril 14th Revered Music Not Audio” and “Avril 14th half speed alternative version”.

Take a listen to all three tracks via Aphex Twin’s website.

Revisit the original “Mangle 11 [Circuit Bent V.I.P. Mix]” below.

