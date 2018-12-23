Ariana Grande, age 4, belts Céline Dion’s “The Reason” in newly uncovered home video: Watch

Ariana Grande, age four

Ariana Grande is an immensely accomplished polymath, who first made her mark as a television actress on Nickelodeon before transitioning to pop music stardom — and she did it all before the age of 25. Not surprisingly, Grande’s immense talents were apparent even at an early age. Case in point, a new home video uncovered by her mother captures Grande belting Céline Dion’s “The Reason”… at the age of four.

what else would you like to sing ? ᵗʰᵉ ⁿᵉˣᵗ ˢᵒⁿᵍ pic.twitter.com/reVdgMuw9J — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018

Another newly from Grande’s childhood sees her singing Dion and Barbra Streisand’s 1997 song “Tell Him” with her mother, Joan.

we still sing this 🖤 she’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so ✨ pic.twitter.com/tVHV6cFulH — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018

Last week, Grande continued her whirlwind of a year by releasing “imagine”, the follow-up single to “thank u, next”. Her latest full-length, Sweetener, was released back in August and featured one of our favorite songs of the year in “God Is A Woman”.