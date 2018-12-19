Ariana Grande performs “imagine” on Fallon: Watch

Ariana Grande with The Roots

As if a new song (“imagine”) and new music video (“thank u, next”) weren’t enough to close an already epic 2018, Ariana Grande swung by The Tonight Show on Tuesday night.

The pop phenom teamed with The Roots to perform “imagine”, the newly released second single off her forthcoming Sweetener follow-up.



Grande also participated in a recreation of “I Wish It Was Christmas Today”, the famed 2000 Saturday Night Live bit featuring Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, Tracy Morgan, and Chris Kattan.

Replay both videos below.

Grande’s “God is a woman” was just named the second best song of the year. This week she saw her songs covered by both Miley Cyrus and Alessia Cara.