Ariana Grande premieres new single “Imagine”: Stream

Ariana Grande

Despite a tumultuous period in her personal life, 2018 has proven to be the most successful year of Ariana Grande’s professional career. Not only she deliver her best album to date in Sweetener, but the pop singer achieved her first-ever No. 1 single with “thank u, next”. And she’s showing no signs of slowing down, as she plans to release the follow-up to Sweetener sometime in the not too distant future. In anticipation, he’s just unleashed another new single, a sultry ballad called “Imagine”. Take a listen below.

Grande is set to embark on her “Sweetener World Tour” early next year, and you can get tickets here.