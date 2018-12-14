ASAP Rocky yearns for youth in video for “Tony Tone”: Watch

ASAP Rocky's "Tony Tone" music video

ASAP Rocky continues his epic run of music videos behind Testing with “Tony Tone”. The latest clip comes only two weeks after he spun our heads with “Gunz N Butter”, and similarly finds the Harlem-born rapper on another epic quest.

Directed by HidJi Films, the whirlwind video starts out at a children’s birthday party, before waltzing through myriad scenes, ranging from ATV rides through the city to brass-fueled choreography to cherry-glazed pole dancing.



Gorgeous stuff. Watch below.

The video aligns with the formal announcement for Yams Day 2019, the annual memorial concert for ASAP Mob founder and co-owner of ASAP Worldwide, ASAP Yams. Set for January 17th, the concert will feature ASAP Mob, Ski Mask the Slump God, and many more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will go to Always Strive and Prosper Foundation, which was founded by Yams’ mother Tatiana Rodriguez.

Consult the poster below.

If you can’t make it, perhaps you’ll want catch ASAP Rocky’s forthcoming “Injured Generation North American Tour”, which kicks off January 8th in Minneapolis. Today, the tour’s supporting acts were announced, which include Playboi Carti, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Comethazine. You can grab tickets here.

Jeez, we’ve heard of Astroworld, but ASAPworld?!