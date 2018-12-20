Atoms For Peace reunite during Thom Yorke concert in Los Angeles: Watch

Atoms For Peace reunion at LA's Orpheum Theatre, photo via Instagram

Christmas came early for fans of Atoms For Peace as the supergroup staged a brief reunion at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Towards the end of Thom Yorke’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes solo concert, the Radiohead frontman brought out AFP members Flea and Joey Waronker to perform The Eraser cut “Atoms for Peace”. Fellow AFP member Nigel Godrich, who is touring with Yorke, and frequent Radiohead collaborator Tarik Barri also participated in the performance.



Along with the obvious highlight of the reunion, both Yorke and Godrich could be seen showing off some GIF-worthy dance moves in front of the colorfully lit backdrop.

Elsewhere in Yorke’s solo set, he unfurled additional Eraser selections “The Clock” and “Black Swan”, Atoms For Peace original “Amok”, and “Truth Ray” and “A Brain in a Bottle” off Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. For his second encore, Yorke played his Suspiria soundtrack arrangement “Unmade”.

Check out footage of the Atoms For Peace reunion below.

Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour” continues tonight with a second show at the Orpheum. He is expected to release a new solo album next year.

Radiohead were recently named inductees of the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class.