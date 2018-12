Axl Rose and Mickey Rourke

A local news broadcast was duped into showing a photo of Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose and actor Mickey Rourke and mistakenly identified them as a couple celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The clip comes from Twitter user @KatlynNoelle88, who captured a recent segment celebrating birthdays and anniversary. Rourke and Rose are identified as Max and Geraldine Bailey, a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.



The image in question was taken last month at a boxing match in Los Angeles.