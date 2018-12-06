Badflower unveil stunning video for new song “Heroin”: Watch

Badflower "Heroin" Video Image

Los Angeles rock act Badflower are set to release their debut full-length album, OK, I’M SICK, on February 22nd, and the band is joining forces with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to bring you the exclusive premiere of the music video for the new song “Heroin” (watch below).

The band has already topped the active rock radio chart with the album’s first single, “Ghost”, and they are sure to have another hit on their hands with “Heroin”, a slow-builder with a dynamic chorus. The accompanying video is visually stunning, starring frontman Josh Katz, as he navigates a sultry yet dysfunctional relationship with a young woman.



The clip features a jarring appearance from actor Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory, Roseanne), whose character comes between Katz and his lover.

“This song was written after a very toxic, awful relationship so the lyrics really tell a story about a woman who is like a drug — coming back into your life and destroying it,” Katz tells us of the track. “Musically, it’s very haunting, like the relationship it is written about.”

As for the visual, Katz remarks, “The video is very personal and is meant to be thought provoking. As with a lot of our videos, it isn’t illustrating the exact story told in the song but it’s compelling to see this guy who appears to have everything struggle with himself and fall victim to his insecurities. In the end, he overcomes his self doubt and that’s a positive story to tell.”

Regarding Galecki’s appearance in the video, “He is a fan and one of my best friends. I asked him to play the man in the suit and he said yes. It was great having him on board.”

Badflower’s debut album, OK, I’M SICK can be pre-ordered at this location. The band recently opened for A Perfect Circle, and will embark on a U.S. tour with Nothing More and Of Mice & Men in February. Dates can be found here.