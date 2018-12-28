Barack Obama reveals his favorite songs and films of 2018

President Barack Obama

Former president Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs and films of 2018. As a president who can actually read, Obama has also revealed some of his favorite books from the past year.

Obama’s playlist includes indie favorites like Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett as well as hip-hop heavyweights including Chance the Rapper, J. Cole, and The Carters. Cardi B’s “I Like It”, one of our own favorite songs of 2018, made his list, as did Janelle Monáe’s “Make Me Feel”, taken from one of our favorite albums of the year. Also receiving some love was “Mary Don’t You Weep” from Prince’s first posthumous album. (If you recall, Obama welcomed Prince to the White House near the end of his second term.)



On the film front, Obama enjoyed Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Annihilation, as well as the Mr. Rogers documentary, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, among other pictures.

You can find Obama’s full list of favorite songs, films, and books below. His wife’s memoir, Becoming, was “obviously my favorite” book of 2018, he remarked.

Favorite Songs:

Apes••t by The Carters

Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges

Could’ve Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

Ekombe by Jupiter & Okwess

Every Time I Hear That Song by Brandi Carlile

Girl Goin’ Nowhere by Ashley McBryde

Historia De Un Amor by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)

I Like It by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

Kevin’s Heart by J. Cole

King For A Day by Anderson East

Love Lies by Khalid & Normani

Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

Mary Don’t You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince

My Own Thing by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

Need a Little Time by Courtney Barnett

Nina Cried Power by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

Nterini by Fatoumata Diawara

One Trick Ponies by Kurt Vile

Turnin’ Me Up by BJ the Chicago Kid

Wait by the River by Lord Huron

Wow Freestyle by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

And in honor of one of the great jazz singers of all time, who died this year, a classic album: The Great American Songbook by Nancy Wilson

Favorite Films:

Annihilation

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Burning

The Death of Stalin

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Favorite Books:

Here’s a reminder of the books that I read this year that appeared on earlier lists:

Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!)

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die by Keith Payne

Educated by Tara Westover

Factfulness by Hans Rosling

Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner

A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi wa Thiong’o

A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul

How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt

In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu

Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti

The Return by Hisham Matar

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen

The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes

Here are my other favorite books of 2018:

American Prison by Shane Bauer

Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Arsenault

Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday

Feel Free by Zadie Smith

Florida by Lauren Groff

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight

Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark

There There by Tommy Orange

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan