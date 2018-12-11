Baroness and Deafheaven to co-headline 2019 North American tour with support from Zeal & Ardor

Cool tour alert: Baroness and Deafheaven will hit the road together for a co-headlining 2019 North American trek that kicks off in early March. Making the bill even more appealing is that Zeal & Ardor will provide support on all dates.
The tour kicks off March 8th at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas, and runs through an April 12th gig at New York City’s Terminal 5, with tickets going on sale this Friday, December 14th. In addition, both Baroness and Deafheaven will play the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest on April 14th in Philadelphia. You can get tickets here.
Deafheaven’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and Zeal & Ardor’s Stranger Fruit both made our list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018, while Baroness are hard at work on their fifth studio album.
Moreover, Deafheaven were just nominated for a Grammy in the Best Metal Performance category for their track “Honeycomb”. The band put on a stellar show when we caught them at Brooklyn Steel over the summer. Check out our review and photo gallery from that gig here.
Baroness, Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor 2019 Tour Dates:
03/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
03/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/14 – Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues
03/16 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
03/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
03/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
03/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
03/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
03/24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/27 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater
03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
03/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
04/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
04/03 – Montreal, QC @ The Corona Theater
04/05 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
04/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
04/07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
04/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
04/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *
* No Zeal & Ardor