Baroness and Deafheaven to co-headline 2019 North American tour with support from Zeal & Ardor

Baroness, photo by Philip Cosores / Deafheaven, photo by Spencer Kaufman

Cool tour alert: Baroness and Deafheaven will hit the road together for a co-headlining 2019 North American trek that kicks off in early March. Making the bill even more appealing is that Zeal & Ardor will provide support on all dates.

The tour kicks off March 8th at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas, and runs through an April 12th gig at New York City’s Terminal 5, with tickets going on sale this Friday, December 14th. In addition, both Baroness and Deafheaven will play the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest on April 14th in Philadelphia. You can get tickets here.



Deafheaven’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and Zeal & Ardor’s Stranger Fruit both made our list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018, while Baroness are hard at work on their fifth studio album.

Moreover, Deafheaven were just nominated for a Grammy in the Best Metal Performance category for their track “Honeycomb”. The band put on a stellar show when we caught them at Brooklyn Steel over the summer. Check out our review and photo gallery from that gig here.

Baroness, Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

03/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/14 – Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues

03/16 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

03/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

03/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

03/24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/27 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

03/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

04/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ The Corona Theater

04/05 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

04/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

04/07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

04/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *

* No Zeal & Ardor