Paul McCartney reunites with Ringo Starr to perform “Get Back” in London: Watch

Paul McCartney performs with Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood, photo via Instagram

Beatlemania was in full display in London this weekend as a mini Beatles reunion took place at the city’s O2 Arena.

Paul McCartney, who’s currently amidst his “Freshen Up Tour”, welcomed former bandmate Ringo Starr to the stage to perform their 1969 Beatles hit “Get Back”. The pair was also joined by another English rock legend in The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.



The star-studded collaborative performance came during the encore portion of Macca’s career-spanning, 40-song set, which included solo selections and Wings singles alongside Beatles classics.

Fans in attendance were first clued in to the reunion after spotting Starr in the crowd. Sir Paul’s daughter, Stella McCartney, also posted a backstage photo prior to the set which featured Macca, Wood, and actress Emma Thompson. “Kick ass tonight dad,” Stella wrote in the caption.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Harry Styles, and Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell were also reported to be at the concert, as was Olivia Harrison, widow of George Harrison.

Check out fan-caught photos and video footage of the “Get Back” performance below.

Ringo and Ronnie Wood leaving the stage. And yes, that is Roger Daltrey. 3/3 #goodseats pic.twitter.com/ktaMEZrw6R — Rob Biddulph (@RobBiddulph) December 17, 2018

In continued support of Egypt Station, McCartney will bring his “Freshen Up Tour” to South America and the US next year.

Paul McCartney 2019 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Santiago, CL @ National Stadium

03/23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Polo Ground

03/26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

03/30 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira

05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

06/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Lambeau Field

06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

06/14 – Arlington TX @ Globe Life Park

06/22 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

07/10 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium