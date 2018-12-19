Beck teams with Father John Misty, Este Haim for surprise performance at California wildfire benefit: Watch

Este Haim (photo by Kimberley Ross), Beck (photo by Philip Cosores), and Father John Misty (photo by Kimberley Ross)

On Tuesday night, Father John Misty threw a perfectly Los Angeles benefit concert to assist those affected by the California wildfires. Taking place at the Ace Hotel (natch), the all-star event saw scheduled appearances from the likes of HAIM, Rostam, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Jenny Lewis, Mac DeMarco, Tim Heidecker, and more. Perhaps the biggest guest of all, however, was a complete surprise, as Beck took the stage to deliver an impromptu performance of “Where It’s At”.

Since Beck wasn’t exactly intended to perform, he didn’t have a band with him to fill out the 1996 classic. Instead, he called on FJM to sit behind the drums, while Este Haim volunteered on bass, Jonathan Wilson picked up guitar, and Kanye West collaborator Jeff Bhasker took on the keys.



Check out clips of the guest-heavy live collab below.

There were plenty of other highlights during the night, of course. Lewis joined Father John Misty once again for “God’s Favorite Customer”, the title track from the latter’s latest album:

Cuomo and a few of his Weezer compatriots delivered an acoustic version of their now-requisite cover of Toto’s “Africa”:

DeMarco sang about roasting chestnuts in a typically ironic rendition of “The Christmas Song”:

And Lewis was joined by HAIM, Lucius, Wilson, and more to perform “Acid Tongue”:

Check out some more assorted clips from the evening below.