Beck teams with Father John Misty, Este Haim for surprise performance at California wildfire benefit: Watch

On Tuesday night, Father John Misty threw a perfectly Los Angeles benefit concert to assist those affected by the California wildfires. Taking place at the Ace Hotel (natch), the all-star event saw scheduled appearances from the likes of HAIM, Rostam, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Jenny Lewis, Mac DeMarco, Tim Heidecker, and more. Perhaps the biggest guest of all, however, was a complete surprise, as Beck took the stage to deliver an impromptu performance of “Where It’s At”.
Since Beck wasn’t exactly intended to perform, he didn’t have a band with him to fill out the 1996 classic. Instead, he called on FJM to sit behind the drums, while Este Haim volunteered on bass, Jonathan Wilson picked up guitar, and Kanye West collaborator Jeff Bhasker took on the keys.
Check out clips of the guest-heavy live collab below.
View this post on Instagram
Watching surprise special guest @beck assemble a makeshift band of musicians from other bands and then proceed to play ‘Where it’s at’ is the best Christmas gift I could have asked for…. Oh and also @haimtheband @matsor @weezer @jennydianelewis @nateruess @jeffbhasker @ilovelucius @weyesblood @timheidecker #fatherjohnmisty and everyone who played and participated in the California Wildfire Benefit Concert tonight. What an incredible night 🌟 #benefitconcert #californiafires
View this post on Instagram
#beck did an impromptu performance of #whereitsat asking for other artist to volunteer and join with him on stage #fatherjohnmisty took the drums, #estehaim of #haim the band on bass, among others. It’s one in a million moment , I can say that for sure ! The best hundred bucks I’ve spent on live music and for a cause at that ! What a treat ! #californiawildfirebenefitconcert #acetheater #dtla
View this post on Instagram
Here in DTLA @theatre_acedtla _acedtla benefit to support the victims of the California Wildfires, organized by Father John Misty. The stellar lineup is already top notch, but Beck just made a special surprise appearance with a supergroup supporting him 👍 #acehotel #dtla #theateratacehotel #beck #concert #music .#livemusic #musicislife #indierock #la #travel #travelgram #alternativemusic #fatherjohnmisty #haim #benefitconcert #musiclover #supergroup
There were plenty of other highlights during the night, of course. Lewis joined Father John Misty once again for “God’s Favorite Customer”, the title track from the latter’s latest album:
Cuomo and a few of his Weezer compatriots delivered an acoustic version of their now-requisite cover of Toto’s “Africa”:
DeMarco sang about roasting chestnuts in a typically ironic rendition of “The Christmas Song”:
And Lewis was joined by HAIM, Lucius, Wilson, and more to perform “Acid Tongue”:
Check out some more assorted clips from the evening below.