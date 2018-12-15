Benicio Del Toro to voice kleptomaniac fox Swiper in the live-action Dora the Explorer movie

Benicio Del Toro

Benicio Del Toro excels at just about any role he plays, but he’s found particular success of late alternating between terrifying heavies (Sicario) and fanciful ne’er-do-wells (The Last Jedi, Guardians Of The Galaxy). Now, the Oscar-winning actor is ready to mix it up, as Deadline reports he’ll lend his voice to Paramount’s live-action Dora the Explorer film.

Del Toro will play Swiper, the sneaky orange fox with a penchant for nicking Dora’s most treasured items. Director James Bobin’s film is said to follow Dora on a “Goonies-type adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.”

Filming of the movie’s live-action elements wrapped recently in Australia, and Del Toro will record his contributions soon. He’ll spar opposite Isabela Moner’s Dora, as well as supporting cast members Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, and Q’orianka Kilcher.

The film is currently slated to hit theaters on August 2nd, 2019.