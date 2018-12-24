Menu
Billy Corgan is currently working on nine different projects

Including reissues of Zwan and Spun in addition to Corgan's solo albums

on December 24, 2018, 10:44am
Smashing Pumpkins on Kimmel
Billy Corgan had a prolific 2018, what with the reunion of Smashing Pumpkins’ classic lineup and the release of the band members’ first album together in nearly two decades. The Pumpkins frontman has even grander plans for 2019, however.

During an Instagram Live session with fans, Corgan revealed the vast number of projects he’s currently working on (via Alternative Nation). They include: a second installment of Smashing Pumpkins’ Shiny and Oh So Bright; a Smashing Pumpkins Christmas album; the Pumpkins’ long-awaited reissue of Machina; a reissue of Zwan’s lone 2003 LP, Mary Star of the Sea; a reissue of Corgan’s soundtrack to 2002 black comedy Spun; a reissue of Corgan’s debut solo album, 2005’s TheFutureEmbrace; the as-yet-unreleased Corgan solo album ChicagoKid; and Smashing Pumpkins best-of compilation.

All told, that’s nine projects currently in the works. And that’s without mentioning his still as-yet-unreleased memoir.

With Smashing Pumpkins scheduled to tour Europe next year, it remains to be seen how many of these projects will actually surface in 2019. Corgan has a reputation of making sweeping plans only to scrap them with little fanfare.

