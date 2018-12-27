Netflix unveils trailer for first Black Mirror film, Bandersnatch: Watch

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

The rumors were true: Netflix has confirmed the release of the first Black Mirror movie.

The film is called Bandersnatch, stars Fionn Whitehead, and arrives tomorrow, Friday, December 28th. A plot synopsis provides the following description: “In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.”



Watch the newly revealed trailer for Bandersnatch below.

It’s been reported that the film will be presented in a choose-your-own-adventure format that will allow viewers to dictate where the story goes with their remote control. This has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

Bandersnatch precedes the fifth season of Black Mirror.