Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler forms new band Deadland Ritual with Matt Sorum, Steve Stevens and Franky Perez

Geezer Butler, photo by Matt Akana

Legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has announced a new supergroup, Deadland Ritual, which features three other big-name musicians: former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, and Apocalyptica singer Franky Perez.

Band members dropped the news by posting a few teasers of the new outfit’s music on their social media pages. Deadland Ritual will perform on the main stage of France’s Hellfest in June.



Butler performed his last show with Black Sabbath in February of 2017, putting an end to the metal godfathers’ touring career.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Butler said he had “about 120 riffs written down and I’ve just got to pick a guitarist and sort through them.” Well, it looks like he found the right guitarist in Stevens, who penned such classics as “Rebel Yell” and “Eyes Without a Face” with Billy Idol.

Take a listen to some clips of Deadland Ritual’s music below.