Black Sabbath to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Recording Academy

Black Sabbath, via Vertigo Records

Heavy metal godfathers Black Sabbath will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy next year, it was announced today (December 19th).

Along with Sabbath, other Lifetime Achievement Award honorees in 2019 include George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave, and Dionne Warwick.



According to a press release, “The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.”

Recipients are usually acknowledged with a mention at the Grammy Awards, which takes place February 10th, and they’ll then be feted with their own ceremony on May 11th in Los Angeles.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Trustees Award will be presented to Lou Adler, Ashford & Simpson, and Johnny Mandel.

“Each year, the Recording Academy has the distinct privilege of celebrating music industry giants who have greatly contributed to our cultural heritage,” said Recording Academy president/CEO Neil Portnow. “This year, we have a gifted and brilliant group of honorees and their exceptional accomplishments, contributions, and artistry will continue to influence and inspire generations to come.”

Black Sabbath ended their touring career in February 2017, when they played their final shows in their hometown of Birmingham, England. Currently, singer Ozzy Osbourne is in the midst of his own solo farewell tour; bassist Geezer Butler has formed a new band called Deadland Ritual with Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, among others; and guitarist Tony Iommi is working on music for a new solo album.

Drummer Bill Ward parted ways with the band before their final tour, and it remains to be seen if he’ll join his fellow founding members at the Recording Academy ceremony.