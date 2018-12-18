Menu
Black Thought and Salaam Remi perform “Conception” on Fallon: Watch

Late-night appearance also features The Roots and a mini string section

by
on December 18, 2018, 10:26am
Black Thought and Salaam Remi on The Tonight Show

The Roots co-founder Black Thought dropped two collaborative EPs in 2018: Streams of Thought, Vol. 1  featuring 9th Wonder and Streams of Thoughts Vol. 2 – Black Thought x Salaam Remi Presents TraxploitationIn support of the latter release, Black Thought and Salaam Remi performed their song “Conception” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

Black Thought also received support from Questlove and the rest of The Roots Crew. The captivating performance was also further enriched by a small string section. Catch the replay below.

