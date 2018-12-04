Blood Orange reveals “Dagenham Dream” video, announces 2019 tour dates

Blood Orange, photo by Philip Cosores

Under his Blood Orange alias, Dev Hynes gave us one of the year’s best albums in Negro Swan. Now, Hynes has let loose a music video for one of the LP’s tracks, “Dagenham Dream”. Additionally, he’s lined up a handful of North American tour dates for 2019.

Pieced together by Jack Greer, today’s visual follows a man (Caleb Barnett) as he takes in an ideal summer afternoon in New York City. Fuzzy footage captures him skateboarding downtown, chatting up friends in the park, getting tatted, and sitting in for a haircut.



As for Hynes’ upcoming series of shows, they begin in Mexico City in mid-February and run until early March. Along with headlining gigs in New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, and Baltimore, he’s set to play at III Points Festival in Miami.

Check out the “Dagenham Dream” video below, followed by his full tour schedule.

Blood Orange 2019 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Bahidora Festival

02/17 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

02/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

02/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02/26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

02/27 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

03/02 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Recently, Hynes performed Negro Swan highlight “Charcoal Baby” on The Tonight Show. Revisit that here.