Bob Dylan’s 2018 Christmas decorations were lit

Bob Dylan, Christmas Lights (photo Vice)

The times are a-changin’, and apparently, so are Bob Dylan’s Christmas lights.

For the last decade, Vice journalist (and neighbor to Dylan) Merrill Markoe has documented the folk singer’s annual Christmas light arrangements, which largely consisted of a single string of lights along his hedge. In previous years, Markoe has analyzed the lights just as music critics would any of Dylan’s enigmatic tracks, seeing everything from a graph of American unemployment rates to portents of the Mayan apocalypse, and so on.



This year would be different, however, given the breadth and severity of the wildfires that ravaged Malibu, where both Dylan and Markoe live. While Dylan’s home was spared, his hedge wasn’t, meaning a possible end to the cryptic messages Markoe received in the lights every year.

But hark! As the article notes, Dylan replaced the lights with a brightly colored inflatable manger scene, visible through the now-deforested cyclone fence.

While the manger scene was taken down (without explanation) the next day, the following evening, Dylan’s blessed lights returned – and along with them, more delicious speculation on why Dylan arranged the lights in that way.

While Markoe’s work is either unhinged or beautifully tongue-in-cheek avant-garde ribbing of modern music criticism, we’re glad things are getting back to normal for he and Dylan — in their own ways, of course.

