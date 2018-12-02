Bring Me the Horizon “horrified” after fan dies at their London show

Bring Me the Horizon

Tragic news to report, as a young fan died at Bring Me the Horizon’s show Friday (November 30th) at Alexandra Palace in London. Reports started to surface about the death on Saturday morning, with the band acknowledging the sad news in a tweet on Saturday evening.

The band wrote,



Words cannot express how horrified we are feeling this evening after hearing about the death of a young man at our show last night. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this terrible time. We will comment further in due course. — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) December 1, 2018

Fans at the venue have complained about a dearth of security at the show, with some reporting there were only 9 or 10 security guards for a show attended by 10,000 people.

It was so mad last night! The entire place was just so rough. The venue need to sort out their security! 10 main people for 10k people! — ☂arron nurden☂ (@arronnurden) December 1, 2018

According to The Independent, in a since-deleted tweet, Griffin Dickinson of the band Shvpes and son of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, wrote, “Last night at a BMTH show I saw a kid die. He was carried out by 3 dudes & paramedics tried to resuscitate him to no avail. Please please please look out for people around you.”

A statement from the venue read,

A medical incident occurred at last night’s Bring Me The Horizon concert. Our thoughts and condolences are with the individual's family and we would like to express our deepest sympathy to them. We hope you can appreciate we cannot provide any further comment at this time. — Alexandra Palace (@Yourallypally) December 1, 2018

NME reports that the London Ambulance Service confirmed the news of the fan’s death, stating, “We were called at 9.48pm on Friday (November 30) to reports of a person unwell at Alexandra Palace in north London. We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic and our hazardous area response team to the scene. Our first medic arrived in less than three minutes. Sadly the patient died at the scene.”

As of now, there is no word on an exact cause of the fan’s death. We’d like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.