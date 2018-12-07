Broken Bells return with new single “Shelter”: Stream

Broken Bells, photo by James Minchin

The Shins frontman James Mercer and Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, have reactivated their collaborative project, Broken Bells. Stream “Shelter”, their first new song in three years, below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out via Burton’s own 30th Century Records, today’s single is their first bit of material since “It’s That Talk Again”, a one-off release from 2015. The pair have been teasing a return since August, posting Instagram photos of them writing and recording together. Broken Bells’ last proper album came in 2014 with After the Disco.



In the last three years, Mercer and The Shins released a full-length called Heartworms, as well as a flipped version (The Worm’s Heart). The Shins also celebrated the 15th anniversary of Chutes Too Narrow.

As for Burton, he’s produced for Parquet Courts, teamed with Run the Jewels on the Baby Driver soundtrack sequel, and has a collaborative effort with Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O due to drop later this month.

Check out the “Shelter” artwork below, followed by a couple of the teaser images Broken Bells have posted as of late.