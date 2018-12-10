Brooklyn Nine-Nine goes full Die Hard for season six trailer: Watch

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Trailer

The Nine-Nine rides again. After being axed by FOX back in May, the Emmy-winning Brooklyn Nine-Nine received a pardon from NBC. Now, the show’s new network home has shared a toit preview of the upcoming sixth season.

(Read: Breaking Down Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Five)



It looks like the budget has expanded considerably with NBC fronting the bill, as the Nine-Nine goes full Die Hard in the new trailer. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his crew find themselves trapped on top of a building wired to explode, and their only hope is to repel down — or in Peralta’s case, jump from the roof onto a helicopter. Okay, so the budget isn’t really all that much bigger and it’s really just another Peralta-as-McClane fantasy, but it’s a noice teaser nonetheless.

Check it out below. The 13-episode sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on NBC Thursday, January 10th at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

While most of the precinct — including is back for season six Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) — one star won’t be featured as frequently. Chelsea Peretti announced her character, Gina Linetti, would be leaving the series by the end NBC’s first season. “I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6,” she revealed back in October. “But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back.”