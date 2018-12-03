Bruce Springsteen announces new music and tour for 2019

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss is getting back to his day job.

Bruce Springsteen, who is currently wrapping up his successful one-man show Springsteen on Broadway, is working on a new solo album. What’s more, he has plans for a UK tour next year with the E Street Band.



According to an interview with The Times, Springsteen said of his new album, “For lack of a better word, it’s a singer-songwriter album – more of a solo record.” This album will be his first album since High Hopes in 2014. Earlier this summer, members of the E Street Band and producer Ron Aniello were spotted at Springsteen’s New Jersey studio.

At the same time, Springsteen also noted he will go “back to my day job”, with a 2019 tour of the UK with the E Street Band. Presumambly, dates in Europe will follow.

I’m sure the Boss is eager to get back to what he does best; while Springsteen on Broadway has been a massive success, with Springsteen receiving a special Tony Award for the show earlier this year, he’s been treading the boards of the Walter Kerr Theater five days a week for more than a year. A special double-length live album version is set for release, while Netflix will premiere concert film version of the show on December 16. Watch a newly revealed trailer for the film below.