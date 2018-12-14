Menu
Bruce Springsteen releases Springsteen on Broadway live album: Stream

The Tony Award-winning residency's concert film debuts tomorrow on Netflix

on December 14, 2018, 12:16am
Bruce Springsteen on Broadway, photo by Rob Demartin

On Saturday, December 15th, Bruce Springsteen will wrap up his thrice-extended, Tony Award-winning Broadway residency. The same day, Netflix will debut a new concert film centered on the year-plus-long run. Ahead of the film’s release, the Springsteen on Broadway live album has today been released, and you can stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Recording for both the album and the Netflix special took place during a pair of performances this past July 17th and 18th. Both feature the entire program from Springsteen’s performances, including all the spoken-word introductions to each song. The track “Land of Hope and Dreams” was previously shared as an early listen.

In addition to the digital version, a 4xLP vinyl set and standard CD edition are also available.

Springsteen on Broadway Artwork:

Springsteen on Broadway artwork

Springsteen on Broadway Tracklist:
Disc 1
01. Growin’ Up (Introduction)
02. Growin’ Up
03. My Hometown (Introduction)
04. My Hometown
05. My Father’s House (Introduction)
06. My Father’s House
07. The Wish (Introduction)
08. The Wish
09. Thunder Road (Introduction)
10. Thunder Road
11. The Promised Land (Introduction)
12. The Promised Land

Disc 2
01. Born in the U.S.A. (Introduction)
02. Born in the U.S.A.
03. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (Introduction)
04. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
05. Tougher Than the Rest (Introduction)
06. Tougher Than the Rest
07. Brilliant Disguise (Introduction)
08. Brilliant Disguise
09. Long Time Comin’ (Introduction)
10. Long Time Comin’
11. The Ghost of Tom Joad (Introduction)
12. The Ghost of Tom Joad
13. The Rising
14. Dancing in the Dark (Introduction)
15. Dancing in the Dark
16. Land of Hope and Dreams
17. Born to Run (Introduction)
18. Born to Run

