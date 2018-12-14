Bruce Springsteen releases Springsteen on Broadway live album: Stream

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway, photo by Rob Demartin

On Saturday, December 15th, Bruce Springsteen will wrap up his thrice-extended, Tony Award-winning Broadway residency. The same day, Netflix will debut a new concert film centered on the year-plus-long run. Ahead of the film’s release, the Springsteen on Broadway live album has today been released, and you can stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Recording for both the album and the Netflix special took place during a pair of performances this past July 17th and 18th. Both feature the entire program from Springsteen’s performances, including all the spoken-word introductions to each song. The track “Land of Hope and Dreams” was previously shared as an early listen.



In addition to the digital version, a 4xLP vinyl set and standard CD edition are also available.

Springsteen on Broadway Artwork:

Springsteen on Broadway Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Growin’ Up (Introduction)

02. Growin’ Up

03. My Hometown (Introduction)

04. My Hometown

05. My Father’s House (Introduction)

06. My Father’s House

07. The Wish (Introduction)

08. The Wish

09. Thunder Road (Introduction)

10. Thunder Road

11. The Promised Land (Introduction)

12. The Promised Land

Disc 2

01. Born in the U.S.A. (Introduction)

02. Born in the U.S.A.

03. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (Introduction)

04. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

05. Tougher Than the Rest (Introduction)

06. Tougher Than the Rest

07. Brilliant Disguise (Introduction)

08. Brilliant Disguise

09. Long Time Comin’ (Introduction)

10. Long Time Comin’

11. The Ghost of Tom Joad (Introduction)

12. The Ghost of Tom Joad

13. The Rising

14. Dancing in the Dark (Introduction)

15. Dancing in the Dark

16. Land of Hope and Dreams

17. Born to Run (Introduction)

18. Born to Run