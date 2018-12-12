Military-style flamethrowers found in home of Cannibal Corpse guitarist, who apparently warned of the rapture

Cannibal Corpse's Pat O'Brien, photo by Alex Morgan

More extraordinary details continue to pour in regarding the arrest of Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien on assault and burglary charges. The latest reports indicate that the death-metal musician had military-style flamethrowers inside his home, and was rambling about the rapture on the night of his alleged crime.

A quick recap: O’Brien was arrested on Monday night for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s house and shoving a female occupant to the floor, all while his own Northdale, Florida, home caught fire, with explosive ammunition inside. Deputies found him behind a fence, where he reportedly charged at the officers with a knife, only to be subdued by a taser. He appeared in court yesterday wearing an anti-suicide vest and shackles, and was ordered held on $50,000 bond pending a drug test.



As if that all wasn’t strange enough, a news report from ABC affiliate WFTS in Tampa Bay reveals that “military-style flamethrowers” were found inside O’Brien’s home. Moreover, it was reported that surrounding houses were evacuated Tuesday as a precaution when deputies found an unspecified item of concern in O’Brien’s house.

WFTS also spoke to the homeowner of the house that O’Brien allegedly broke into, and while he wouldn’t speak on camera, he did tell the TV station that he figured O’Brien was hallucinating, since the guitarist was speaking about the rapture and claiming that someone was after him, even hiding in the closet at one point. That report can be seen below.

As previously reported, Cannibal Corpse were recently announced as an opener on the upcoming spring 2019 North American leg of Slayer’s farewell tour.