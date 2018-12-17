Menu
Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien released from jail

The death-metal musician is facing charges of assault and burglary

on December 17, 2018, 6:21pm
Cannibal Corpse's Pat O'Brien, Mugshot

At the end of a bizarre week in which Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien was arrested for burglary and assault on the same night his house burned down, the veteran death-metal musician was released from jail on Friday night (December 14th) after posting $50,000 bond.

To go over it one more time, O’Brien allegedly entered a home in his neighborhood, knocking down one of the occupants before fleeing the dwelling. He apparently charged at officers with a knife when he was found behind a fence, and had to be tased in order to be detained. All the while, his own Northdale, Florida, house was up in flames, complete with ammunition and military-grade flamethrowers inside. He appeared before a judge last Tuesday in an anti-suicide vest and shackles, where he was ordered held on bond pending a drug test.

According to a new report, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released O’Brien at 9:01 p.m. Friday evening. A police document states that he has officially been charged with “aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with deadly weapon, and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery.”

A few days after the arrest, Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz’s wife Deana started a crowdfunding campaign for O’Brien, stating, “Pat is a standup guy, true to his friends, family and his band. Also Pat does not have insurance, and lost everything that he owns.”

Cannibal Corpse were announced as a support act on the next North American leg of Slayer’s farewell tour. The death-metal act is also slated to co-headline the 2019 Decibel Magazine Tour with Morbid Angel, but there’s no word yet on O’Brien’s status with the band.

