Cardi B meets her future soulmate on Carpool Karaoke: Watch

Cardi B on Carpool Karaoke

Roughly a month after Cardi B’s ex, Offset, spit bars on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, the Invasion of Privacy rapper hopped in the passenger’s seat for her own appearance.

Cardi performed her new single, “Money”, along with Invasion of Privacy tracks “Bodak Yellow”, “Drip”, and “Bartier Cardi”. It wasn’t all fun and games, however. Cardi, who owns several luxury cars despite not knowing how to drive, also got behind the wheel for a driving lesson.



Eventually, Corden reclaimed the wheel and drove Cardi to her final destination — a senior citizen center. There, she soundtracked a dance lesson and possibly met her future soulmate.

Replay the full segment below.

Cardi’s had a tumultuous year, what with her split from Offset and that highly-publicized feud with Nicki Minaj, but her debut album was undoubtedly a delight, scoring a slew of Grammy nominations and landing on both our best albums and best songs of the year lists. She’s also become a sought-after guest, having appeared on Meek Mill’s Championships and City Girls’ Girl Code. Next year, she’ll serve as a judge on Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow and headline Primavera Sound and the Atlanta’s Bud Light Music Festival.