Cardi B and Offset have split after just one year of marriage

Cardi B and Offset (during better days), photo by Craig Barritt

Cardi B and Migos member Offset have broken up after a little over just one year of marriage. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper spilled the news in an Instagram video this morning.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi B says in the clip. “And we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”



She continues, noting how the two of them just happened to grow apart:

“It’s nobody’s fault… It’s just like, I guess we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

Cardi and Offset secretly married in September 2017, and then celebrated the birth of their first and only child, Kulture, this past July. Cheating rumors have plagued the relationship for some time, though Cardi has insisted that Invasion of Privacy single “Be Careful” — which sees her “warning” an unfaithful partner — isn’t about Offset.

Watch Cardi’s full Instagram video below.

As Complex notes, Offset responded to the post with a quick note of his own: “Y’all won.”

Her love life might not be in the best shape at the moment, but Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy has pulled in plenty of acclaim since its release, and was recently named one of our Top 10 Albums of 2018.

As for Offset, he’s planning to drop his debut solo album on December 14th.