Cardi B changes “Motorsport” lyrics to throw shade at Offset: Watch

Meanwhile, Chris Brown is reportedly pursuing the "Bodak Yellow" rapper

on December 09, 2018, 7:20pm
Cardi B and Offset breakup split
Cardi B and Offset (during better days), photo by Craig Barritt

Over the weekend, Cardi B took the stage for the first time since splitting from her longtime boyfriend, Offset, and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room. Not only did she make a point to flaunt her naked ring finger, Cardi also changed the lyrics to her Migos collaboration, “Motorsport”, to throw some shade towards her baby’s father. “I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon’ get a divorce!” Cardi rapped.

Offset doesn’t seem to be taking the breakup as well. On Sunday, he tweeted, “FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI.”

If Offset intends to win back Cardi, he has some competition. According to Hollywood Life, R&B singer Chris Brown has made it known he intends to pursue Offset’s ex.

