Cardi B rejects Offset’s public apology at Rolling Loud Festival: Watch

Cardi B and Offset at Rolling Loud

Despite his best efforts, Offset has been unsuccessful in saving his marriage with Cardi B. Ever since the hip-hop power couple broke up last month, the Migos rapper has been trying to win her back. This evening, Offset crashed Cardi B’s set at Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, surprising his ex with a bouquet of roses that spelled “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.” “I just wanted to say I’m sorry, in person and in front of the world. I love you,” he remarked into a microphone.

Unfortunately for Offset, Cardi B appeared none too pleased with the surprise gesture and proceeded to dress him down for the whole audience to see. Offset eventually left the stage without saying another word, amounting to one incredibly embarrassing public rejection.



You can see fan-shot footage of the moment below.

CARDI B MADE OFFSET LOOK LIKE A FOOL LMAO pic.twitter.com/v4JPYLHVKU — emily nunez (@nunezemilyy) December 16, 2018

Cardi B later addressed the incident on her Instagram: