Cast of The Office reunites amidst rumors of possible revival

Cast of The Office reunites

Last month, several former Office cast members turned out to surprise Steve Carell when he hosted Saturday Night Live. This weekend brought an even larger Office reunion.

Angela Kinsey, who played Angela on the show, shared a photo from the weekend get-together, which was hosted by The Office creator Greg Daniels. Joining Kinsey and Daniels in attendance were Rainn Wilson (Dwight), Ed Helms (Andy), Jenna Fischer (Pam), Creed Bratton (Creed), Paul Lieberstein (Toby), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis), and Oscar Nunez (Oscar).



Might they have been discussing The Office revival reportedly in the works? We know most every one in attendance has expressed interest in reprising their respective character, so it’s certainly possible. (Carell and John Krasinski, both of who would be unlikely to return for such a revival, were conspicuously absent.)

For now, check out the reunion photo below, along with a short instagram video posted by Fischer. Then, revisit our list of the 20 best Office episodes.