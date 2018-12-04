Cat Power covers “What the World Needs Now”: Stream

Cat Power, photo by Ben Kaye

Cat Power’s Wanderer is one of the Top 50 Albums of 2018, a record that proves “why she’s still one of music’s most vital and insightful voices.” So it’s great to get to hear more from Chan Marshall before the year draws to a close.

The deluxe edition of Wanderer included a bonus 7-inch that featured Marshall offering a take on Hal David and Burt Bacharach classic “What the World Needs Now”. Previously unavailable outside that release, Marshall has now shared the cover online. Listen to her sprightly rendition below.



Wanderer also notably featured a cover of Rihanna’s “Stay”, a wandering, mellifluous version that you should absolutely revisit.