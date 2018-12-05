Cautious Clay enlists Tobias Jesso Jr. and Hudson Mohawke for new single “Reasons”: Stream

Cautious Clay, photo by Brian Karlsson

Following his acclaimed AlunaGeorge collaboration earlier this season, rising R&B singer Cautious Clay has returned today with another new single. It’s titled “Reasons” and features additional writing assistance from Tobias Jesso Jr. (Adele, Florence and the Machine) and co-production by Pusha-T associate and former TNGHT member Hudson Mohawke.

“Drama in my life on purpose/ ‘Cause I don’t need to have purpose,” the Brooklyn-based singer opens the track, his silky vocals wrapped close to Mohawke’s relaxed, dancehall pop-hinted production. “Throw it all away make ends/ Fucking up my night to keep friends.”



Take a listen below.

“Reasons” Artwork:

“Reasons” is the first single from Clay’s upcoming EP, due out early next year. The effort follows his Blood Type EP, which came out in February and featured the breakout single “Cold War”.

In related news, Clay talked about “Cold War” and his newfound success on a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…, which can be streamed below.

