Chicago Film Critics Association announces 2018 nominees

The Chicago Film Critics Association announced its 2018 nominees for its year-end awards this morning, and as usual, there’s an eclectic spread of awards season favorites and interesting surprises to be found.
The expected: Alfonso Cuaron’s period drama Roma is nominated in nearly every major category in which its eligible. Likewise, A Star is Born has broken ahead of the pack once again, with top noms for the film, Bradley Cooper as director, and both leads. The Favourite continues to draw strong attention (despite a snub for Emma Stone under Best Actress), nominated likewise for the top prize.
The less expected: HAIL PAIMON. Ari Aster’s horror breakout Hereditary picked up nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress (Toni Collette). First Reformed likewise garnered nominations for Picture, Actor (Ethan Hawke), and Director (Paul Schrader).
Elsewhere, Original Score sees Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke picking up nominations, along with the late Jóhann Jóhannsson for Mandy. Paddington 2 picked up a pair of nominations, because Chicago holds the proper amount of respect for the good Peruvian bear.
The winners will be announced through the CFCA on the evening of December 8th. Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer, Associate Editor Allison Shoemaker, and senior writers Blake Goble and Clint Worthington are all voting members of the CFCA.
Consult the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture:
The Favourite
First Reformed
Hereditary
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Director:
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Actor:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
Best Actress:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Steven Yeun, Burning
Best Supporting Actress:
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elizabeth Debicki, Widows
Zoe Kazan, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Original Screenplay:
Eighth Grade
The Favourite
First Reformed
Roma
Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay:
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The Death of Stalin
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Best Foreign Language Film:
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Documentary:
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
RBG
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Best Animated Feature:
The Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Ruben Brandt: Collector
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse
Best Art Direction and Production Design:
Annihilation
Black Panther
The Favourite
Paddington 2
Roma
Best Cinematography:
Cold War – Lukasz Zal
The Favourite – Robbie Ryan
First Man – Linus Sandgren
If Beale Street Could Talk – James Laxton
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
Best Editing:
First Man
The Other Side of the Wind
Roma
Widows
You Were Never Really Here
Best Original Score:
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Jóhann Jóhannsson – Mandy
Thom Yorke – Suspiria
Jonny Greenwood – You Were Never Really Here
Best Use of Visual Effects:
Annihilation
Black Panther
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Paddington 2
Most Promising Filmmaker:
Ari Aster, Hereditary
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Most Promising Performer:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman & Monsters and Men