Chicago Film Critics Association announces 2018 nominees

The Chicago Film Critics Association announced its 2018 nominees for its year-end awards this morning, and as usual, there’s an eclectic spread of awards season favorites and interesting surprises to be found.

The expected: Alfonso Cuaron’s period drama Roma is nominated in nearly every major category in which its eligible. Likewise, A Star is Born has broken ahead of the pack once again, with top noms for the film, Bradley Cooper as director, and both leads. The Favourite continues to draw strong attention (despite a snub for Emma Stone under Best Actress), nominated likewise for the top prize.



The less expected: HAIL PAIMON. Ari Aster’s horror breakout Hereditary picked up nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress (Toni Collette). First Reformed likewise garnered nominations for Picture, Actor (Ethan Hawke), and Director (Paul Schrader).

Elsewhere, Original Score sees Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke picking up nominations, along with the late Jóhann Jóhannsson for Mandy. Paddington 2 picked up a pair of nominations, because Chicago holds the proper amount of respect for the good Peruvian bear.

The winners will be announced through the CFCA on the evening of December 8th. Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer, Associate Editor Allison Shoemaker, and senior writers Blake Goble and Clint Worthington are all voting members of the CFCA.

Consult the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture:

The Favourite

First Reformed

Hereditary

Roma

A Star is Born

Best Director:

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Best Actor:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Steven Yeun, Burning

Best Supporting Actress:

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elizabeth Debicki, Widows

Zoe Kazan, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Original Screenplay:

Eighth Grade

The Favourite

First Reformed

Roma

Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay:

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The Death of Stalin

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Foreign Language Film:

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Documentary:

Free Solo

Minding the Gap

RBG

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Best Animated Feature:

The Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Ruben Brandt: Collector

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse

Best Art Direction and Production Design:

Annihilation

Black Panther

The Favourite

Paddington 2

Roma

Best Cinematography:

Cold War – Lukasz Zal

The Favourite – Robbie Ryan

First Man – Linus Sandgren

If Beale Street Could Talk – James Laxton

Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

Best Editing:

First Man

The Other Side of the Wind

Roma

Widows

You Were Never Really Here

Best Original Score:

Justin Hurwitz – First Man

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Jóhann Jóhannsson – Mandy

Thom Yorke – Suspiria

Jonny Greenwood – You Were Never Really Here

Best Use of Visual Effects:

Annihilation

Black Panther

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Paddington 2

Most Promising Filmmaker:

Ari Aster, Hereditary

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Most Promising Performer:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman & Monsters and Men