Roma named Best Picture by Chicago Film Critics Association

On Saturday night, the Chicago Film Critics Association announced their winners for its year-end awards.
Alfonso Cuaron’s autobiographical Roma, which received the most nominations from the group with nine, won a whopping total of five awards, including Best Picture, Best Foreign Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.
The Favourite, First Reformed, Hereditary, and If Beale Street Could Talk all took home two awards each. The Favourite won Best Supporting Actress for Olivia Colman and Art Direction/Set Direction, while First Reformed nabbed Best Original Screenplay for Paul Schrader and Best Actor for Ethan Hawke.
Hereditary walked away with Best Actress for Toni Collette and Most Promising Filmmaker for Ari Aster, while If Beale Street Could Talk won Best Adapted Screenplay for Barry Jenkins as well as Best Original Score prize for Nicholas Britell.
Other notable wins include Minding the Gap for Best Documentary, Eighth Grade‘s Elsie Fisher for Most Promising Performer, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse winning Best Animated Film.
Sadly, Paddington 2 went home empty-handed.
It should be noted that Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer, Associate Editor Allison Shoemaker, and senior writers Blake Goble and Clint Worthington are all voting members of the CFCA.
Consult the full list of winners below.
Best Picture:
The Favourite
First Reformed
Hereditary
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Director:
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Actor:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
Best Actress:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Steven Yeun, Burning
Best Supporting Actress:
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elizabeth Debicki, Widows
Zoe Kazan, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Original Screenplay:
Eighth Grade
The Favourite
First Reformed
Roma
Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay:
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The Death of Stalin
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Best Foreign Language Film:
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Documentary:
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
RBG
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Best Animated Feature:
The Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Ruben Brandt: Collector
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse
Best Art Direction and Production Design:
Annihilation
Black Panther
The Favourite
Paddington 2
Roma
Best Cinematography:
Cold War – Lukasz Zal
The Favourite – Robbie Ryan
First Man – Linus Sandgren
If Beale Street Could Talk – James Laxton
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
Best Editing:
First Man
The Other Side of the Wind
Roma
Widows
You Were Never Really Here
Best Original Score:
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Jóhann Jóhannsson – Mandy
Thom Yorke – Suspiria
Jonny Greenwood – You Were Never Really Here
Best Use of Visual Effects:
Annihilation
Black Panther
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Paddington 2
Most Promising Filmmaker:
Ari Aster, Hereditary
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Most Promising Performer:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman & Monsters and Men