Parks and Recreation is coming to Comedy Central

The TV network will begin airing all 125 episodes next month

on December 20, 2018, 5:44pm
The cast of Parks and Recreation

Just in time for its 10th anniversary, Parks and Recreation is heading to Comedy Central. The TV network will begin airing reruns of the hit series next month, kicking off with an all-day marathon on January 21st.

Currently, Parks and Recreation is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime; for cable viewers, it’s broadcast on both E! and FXX.

Created by The Office alums Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, Parks and Recreation enjoyed a seven-season run on NBC before Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and the rest of her Pawnee friends bid adieu in 2015. Over the course of its 125 episodes, the show earned 16 Emmy nominations and four Golden Globe nods, as well as helped launch the careers of Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, and others.

This is just the latest major acquisition for Comedy Central. It previously snagged Fox’s King of the Hill and Bojack Horseman; the latter was an especially major deal, as it marked the first Netflix original series to be syndicated on cable TV.

Check out some best-of highlights below, including Andy’s (Pratt) musical tribute to the one and only Li’l Sebastian.

