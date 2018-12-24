Corey Taylor teases new Slipknot mask in advance of new album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, photo by David Brendan Hall

With every new Slipknot album cycle comes new masks for the metal act’s members, and that will be no different when the band drops a new disc next summer. With Iowa metallers ready to hit the studio in the new year, frontman Corey Taylor offered a small tease of his new mask over the weekend.

Slipknot already released the new song “All Out Life”, as a surprise single on Halloween day, and Taylor has said that the band will spend the first part of 2019 recording the rest of the album.



In an October interview with Resurrection Fest TV, Taylor said, “Right now, the plan is for us to be in the studio early next year, like, first couple of months next year. So, a couple of months to get that going, a couple of months to get production, new masks, new outfits, new everything. And hopefully be able to come and start touring in the summer when the album comes out.”

On Sunday (December 23rd), Taylor offered an image of what appears to be the strap of his new mask via his Instagram page. While there’s not much more to see than what might be a couple of magnetic snaps, the image has excited the Slipknot fan base, garnering nearly 60,000 likes as of this posting.

In that same interview with Resurrection Fest TV, Taylor mentioned that the band has more than enough songs for the new album, and may even supplement the disc with an additional release. “We have 20 songs that we’ve demoed, and they are really, really good. … However, the way we’re talking right now, we’re trying to find ways that everyone can hear all the songs. So we’ll put the album out, and then maybe we’ll release something after that.”

Slipknot have unveiled dates for a 2019 European tour, and have also signed on to perform at the Iowa State Fair in their hometown of Des Moines.