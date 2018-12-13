D.J. Caruso to direct Paramount’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Things are moving fast for Paramount’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?.

Back in September, we reported that The Nun hero Gary Dauberman had written an original story for the Midnight Society, one that would “honor the darker, scarier tone” of the Nickelodeon anthology series. Now, the project has a director to bring said tale to life.



According to Bloody Disgusting, D.J. Caruso has climbed aboard to deliver the spooky. While his recent credits hardly speak to his strengths in this domain — ahem, 2017’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage — his work on 2007’s Disturbia is a perfect match.

Of course, he’ll have to act fast given that he’s also expected to deliver the sequel everyone’s waiting for, G.I. Joe: Ever Vigilant, by 2020. So, expect to hear more casting and story details in the weeks ahead. Here’s hoping Zeebo somehow makes a cameo.

We’ll see come October 11, 2019. Until then, embrace that inner nostalgia of yours by revisiting Editorial Director Matt Melis’ incredibly comprehensive ranking of the original series and catching up over at Nickelodeon’s online streaming service, Nicksplat.