Dad Brains unveil video for holiday song “It’s Christmas Time”: Watch

Dad Brains, courtesy of Pirates Press Records

Even hardcore-punk kids eventually grow up and have to take on the responsibilities of becoming parents. That’s where California act Dad Brains come in. The dad-themed punk band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for their holiday single “It’s Christmas Time” (watch below).

Yes, Dad Brains are a bit of a novelty act, but they’re all accomplished musicians who were onetime members of such bands as No Motiv, The Missing 23rd, Creep Division and The F—ing Wrath.



The single “It’s Christmas Time” pays homage to Suicidal Tendencies’ “Institutionalized”, with its increasingly frantic talk-like verses, as singer Patrick Pedraza delivers lines like, “Twas the night before Christmas/ And all wasn’t quiet in the house/ ‘Cause I had a 2-month-old baby/ And my mother-in-law sleeping on my couch.”

Elsewhere in the song, instead of fixing his fascination on Pepsi like Mike Muir did in the original Suicidal Tendencies track, Pedraza goes on and on about the dad-certified sparkling water La Croix. And instead of figuring he’ll get hit by a car, he instead plans to go to Costco.

Pedraza tells us of the song, “We wanted to do a Christmas song where people listen and can blow off some holiday steam. Suicidal’s ‘Institutionalized’ was the perfect fit for my thoughts. It’s hard to be in a good mood when you’re stuck in a traffic jam trying to get the right present for your wife, and she might just return it, ya know? Then you hear some bad version of ‘Jingle Bells’ on the radio and it makes you more bummed. I thought, why not just tell a Christmas tale of how life really is sometimes? It’s a little dramatized in our version, but I think it’s pretty fun!”

The video features Pedraza sporting a bandana much like the one Muir wears in the “Immortalized” video, along with sweatshirts and t-shirts emblazoned with the Dad Brains logo, which, of course, is modeled after Bad Brains’ logo.

The single “It’s Christmas Time” is available as a split 7-inch with Ramoms, an all-mom Ramones tribute band, and is available now at Pirates Press Records.