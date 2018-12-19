Dave Grohl’s Devil and Billy Crystal’s God argue over who gets Ted Cruz: Watch

Dave Grohl and Billy Crystal

What would Christmas be without a bit of religious controversy? Lawmakers in Springfield, Illinois are currently getting guff for adhering to the first amendment by allowing a statue from the Satanic Temple of Chicago to be displayed in the state capital. Dubbed “The Snaketivity”, the sculpture depicts Eve’s hand gripping the apple while a serpent wraps around her arm. Last night, Jimmy Kimmel decided to get a final ruling on the dispute by going straight to the source: God.

Billy Crystal appeared as the Almighty, explaining that Chicago has always been a sinful place, what with Al Capone, the Black Sox Scandal, and deep dish pizza. Even so, he had no issue with the Satanic Temple’s statue — mainly because he and Satan (portrayed by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl) are good pals now. They get together for fantasy football and Fortnite once a week, and even argue over “who goes where.” In fact, during their appearance on Kimmel, they played a game of Rock Paper Scissors to figure out who gets stuck with Ted Cruz.



Watch the whole bit below. Of course, this was not Grohl’s first time portraying Satan — he previously did so in Tenacious D’s 2016 film, The Pick of Destiny.