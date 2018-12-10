Dave Grohl debuts all-star performance of Play, covers Nirvana, Tom Petty, and more: Watch

Dave Grohl and Warren Haynes, photo via US Cellular Center Instagram

This past Saturday, Dave Grohl performed as part of Warren Haynes’ annual Christmas Jam at the US Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the event was highlighted by the star-studded, debut performance of Grohl’s 23-minute prog-rock instrumental, Play. The Foo Fighters frontman was assisted on stage by Them Crooked Vultures bandmate Alain Johannes, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Chris Chaney, Foo Fighters collaborator Drew Hester, producer Greg Kurstin, and session musicians Jason Falkner and Barrett Jones.

The festivities didn’t end there, however, as Haynes threw an equally guest-heavy, last-minute “pop-up” show at the nearby Orange Peel venue the following evening, as JamBase reports. “This is going to be one for the record books, with surprises in store,” an announcement for the concert read. Haynes & co. made good on their word — not only did Grohl again perform Play, but he, Haynes, and an ensemble of musicians convened for two different sets featuring original songs and countless covers of Nirvana, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Temple of the Dog, The Who, and more.



Haynes, Grohl, and a handful of the same Christmas Jam guest musicians ran through Nirvana’s “All Apologies”, Tom Petty’s “You Don’t Know How It Feels”, and The Who’s “Eminence Front”. They also combined forces to dole out Led Zeppelin’s “Since I’ve Been Loving You” and “No Quarter”, The Beatles classic “Helter Skelter”, and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man”, which Haynes’ Gov’t Mule have covered in the past. At one point, the ensemble took on Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike”; according to JamBase, Haynes has previously dedicated his rendition to the late Chris Cornell.

Below, check out footage of Grohl’s Play debut at Christmas Jam, followed by photos, video, and a setlist from throughout the weekend.

Christmas Jam and Snow Jam “Pop-Up” Photos and Video:

Snow Jam “Pop-Up” Set I:

Play (Dave Grohl with Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Drew Hester, Greg Kurstin, Jason Falkner & Barrett Jones),

Since I’ve Been Loving You (Warren Haynes with Dave Grohl, Danny Louis, Jorgen Carlsson & Drew Hester),

You Don’t Know How It Feels (Warren Haynes with Dave Grohl, Danny Louis, Jorgen Carlsson, Drew Hester, Audley Freed & Greg Kurstin),

All Apologies (Warren Haynes with Dave Grohl, Danny Louis, Jorgen Carlsson, Barrett Jones, Drew Hester, Greg Kurstin & T-Bone Anderson),

Breakdown (Warren Haynes with Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Drew Hester, Greg Kurstin, Barrett Jones, Matt Abts, Danny Louis),

Helter Skelter (Warren Haynes with Dave Grohl, Matt Abts, Danny Louis, Chris Chaney, Jimmy Vivino & Greg Kurstin),

Bitch (Warren Haynes with Dave Grohl, Matt Abts, Danny Louis, Jorgen Carlsson, Jimmy Vivino, Greg Kurstin, Drew Hester & Ron Holloway)

Snow Jam “Pop-Up” Set II:

Warren Haynes with Dave Grohl, Danny Louis, Jorgen Carlsson, Drew Hester, Mike Barnes & Greg Kurstin

Hunger Strike > Dear Mr. Fantasy > Hunger Strike, Eminence Front, No Quarter

Encore:

Simple Man (Warren Haynes with Dave Grohl, Danny Louis, Robert Kearns, Marshall Pyle, Audley Freed, Greg Kurstin, Ron Holloway & Artimus Pyle)