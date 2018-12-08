Dave Grohl recruits all-star band for live debut of Play

Dave Grohl's Play band

Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam will celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend, with artists such as Eric Church, Gov’t Mule, Jim James, Grace Potter, and more bringing the soul to Asheville’s U.S. Cellular Center. Also on the bill is Dave Grohl, who will unleash his 23-minute prog-rock instrumental Play with the assistance of some special guests.

Among them are Them Crooked Vultures bandmate Alain Johannes, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Chris Chaney, Foo Fighters collaborator Drew Hester, producer Greg Kurstin, and session musicians Jason Falkner and Barrett Jones. See what they’ll each be playing in the below tweet.



Can't wait to #PLAY with these guys tomorrow night! LOOK OUT ASHEVILLE! Dave Grohl: drums

Greg Kurstin: keyboards

Alain Johannes: guitar

Jason Falkner: guitar

Barrett Jones: guitar

Chris Chaney: bass

Drew Hester: percussion pic.twitter.com/4Q93rDNIxe — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 7, 2018

Grohl released a documentary about the making of Play this past summer. “The entire song was played by Grohl, each time on a different instrument, live for 23 minutes,” said a press release that accompanied the documentary. “Beginning with the recording of the entire drum track purely from memory, with no sheet music or guide tracks, followed by guitar, then bass, then keyboards, and so on… Grohl tasked himself with a one-man-band recording session that was forced to start from the very beginning of the 23-minute song any time the slightest mistake was made or if Grohl felt he could do a better take.”